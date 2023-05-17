Comparing Cosmos Group (COSG) & Its Competitors

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cosmos Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million -$104.12 million -0.05 Cosmos Group Competitors $3.05 billion $482.08 million 0.14

Profitability

Cosmos Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cosmos Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Cosmos Group Competitors -230.93% -80.54% -13.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group Competitors 288 1300 1927 67 2.49

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Cosmos Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cosmos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cosmos Group peers beat Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

