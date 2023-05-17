Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 18,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compass will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

