Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDTGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Conduent by 148.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 19.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 61.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 268,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 271,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.77. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

