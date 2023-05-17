Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in April

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Conduent by 148.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 19.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 61.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 268,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 271,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.77. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

