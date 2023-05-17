Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $873.61 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $873.61 million and approximately $181.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,373.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00343692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00552630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00429429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,553,461 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,879,375,262.4908442 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31074579 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $269,332,933.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.