Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of CSU stock traded down C$21.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2,592.68. 10,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,534.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,310.28. The company has a market cap of C$54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,782.56.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

