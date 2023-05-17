Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBKM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

About Consumers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.