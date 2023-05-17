Contrasting Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.64% -61.20% Shattuck Labs N/A -48.14% -42.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Shattuck Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.44) -5.28 Shattuck Labs $652,000.00 172.62 -$101.94 million ($2.32) -1.14

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shattuck Labs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shattuck Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Shattuck Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shattuck Labs 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.08%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 494.34%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

