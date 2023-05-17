Contrasting Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 7 0 2.33 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $89.42, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.50 billion 9.77 $1.52 billion $2.41 36.79 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 27.07% 25.81% 18.24% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc. is a development stage regenerative medicine company. It focuses on developing a novel cell-based therapy for the treatment of diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, and other diseases characterized by organ-specific cell damage. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.