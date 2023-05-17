Cool (CLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Cool Price Performance

NYSE:CLCO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 23,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,782. Cool has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cool Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

