Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 3.1%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 627,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,624,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Core Scientific Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,976 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Core Scientific by 18,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,882,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 14,802,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific by 205.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,251,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Scientific by 32.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,342,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Core Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,563,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.