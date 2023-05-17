Cormark Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

TSE:SPB opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.28 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

