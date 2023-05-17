Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.