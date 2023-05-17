Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Cosan Stock Performance
CSAN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Cosan has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Cosan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.3346 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
See Also
