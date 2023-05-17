Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Cosan Stock Performance

CSAN opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Cosan has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Cosan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.3346 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cosan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,402 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,449,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 580,890 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,448,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,761 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cosan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 106,364 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

