CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

