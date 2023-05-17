Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Trading Up 1.1%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 41,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 24,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

