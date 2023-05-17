Credit Suisse AG Buys 99,461 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,790. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

