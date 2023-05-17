Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,804 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 518,324 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,533. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.