Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ashland were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,141. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

