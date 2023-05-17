Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.22.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of GLDI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.97 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $139.27 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.38.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.