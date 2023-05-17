Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declares Dividend of $1.99

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.22.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of GLDI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $139.27 and a 12 month high of $161.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of 188.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

