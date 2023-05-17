Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Declares Dividend of $1.62 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.6156 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,138. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 84.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter.

