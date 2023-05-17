Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 922,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,993,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,073 shares of company stock valued at $784,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

