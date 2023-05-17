Critical Survey: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 1 10 7 0 2.33 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $89.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Jin Medical International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 9.87 $1.52 billion $2.41 36.37 Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 27.07% 25.81% 18.24% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Japan, and Rest of World. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Jin Medical International

(Get Rating)

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.