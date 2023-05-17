Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,175.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CROMF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CROMF opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

