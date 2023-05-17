Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Cronos Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $655.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 183.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

