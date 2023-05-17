Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up approximately 4.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 333,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,589,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000.

NYSEARCA:UPRO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,845. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

