Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.6% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

