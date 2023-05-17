Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.24 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.4% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,652. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

