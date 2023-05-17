Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Huron Consulting Group comprises about 2.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

HURN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $87.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

