Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Columbia Banking System comprises about 2.4% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 613,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 516,524 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 6.5 %

COLB stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

