Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 230,544 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $9,050,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $9,739,000.

SSO stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,971. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

