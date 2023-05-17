Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 2.5 %

CRWS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,329. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crown Crafts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.