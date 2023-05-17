Crypto International Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $96,479.98 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.28198845 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $87,475.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

