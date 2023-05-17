CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.