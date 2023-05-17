D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $112.51.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

