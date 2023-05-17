Danaos Co. (DAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 7th

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaos to earn $27.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of Danaos stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,951. Danaos has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 56.30% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Danaos by 321.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

