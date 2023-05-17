Darktrace (LON:DARK) Shares Down 0%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 283.39 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.58). 1,230,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,590,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.10 ($3.58).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 504 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28,940.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

