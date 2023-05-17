Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Data Storage Price Performance

DTST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 5,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth $84,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.