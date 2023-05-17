DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.45. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,403 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

