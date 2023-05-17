De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.67

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.67 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 39.94 ($0.50). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.50), with a volume of 27,043 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.31. The stock has a market cap of £77.39 million, a PE ratio of -582.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.43.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

