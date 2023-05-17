Decentraland Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $953.21 million and approximately $201.51 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

