DEI (DEI) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $759.86 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00342434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 216.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

