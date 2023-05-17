DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $523.49 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00345918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013391 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.