Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Denka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. Denka has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Get Denka alerts:

Denka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.