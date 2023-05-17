Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. Denka has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.
Denka Company Profile
