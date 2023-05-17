dentalcorp (DNTL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for dentalcorp (TSE: DNTL):

5/16/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

3/24/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – dentalcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

TSE:DNTL opened at C$6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.68. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

