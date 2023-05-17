Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 986,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Despegar.com Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of DESP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 211,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,416. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $389.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.56 million. Research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 570,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading

