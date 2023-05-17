DeversiFi Price Down 0% Over Last Week (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $7,293.55 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

