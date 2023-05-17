Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 7.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 194.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 201,837 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 123,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,186. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

