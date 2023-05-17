Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

