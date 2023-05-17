Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diebold Nixdorf

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.